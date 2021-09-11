Special service Sept. 19, at Evergreen Baptist

There was a back to school bash held at Evergreen Baptist Church Wednesday, Aug. 25, to welcome the area children back to school and church. Those present enjoyed a variety of tacos, shaved ice and drinks. There were over 100 children and adults present for the event that lasted several hours. All had a wonderful time.

The Iola Volunteer Fire Department burned an old house at the intersection of FM 244 and Marty Road Saturday, Aug. 28, at the request of the owner. Several area firemen were on hand to assist in the burn. Looks like they did a good job.

Ethan Gene Minze was baptized at Evergreen Baptist Church Sunday, Aug. 29, by the churches pastor, Rev. Jeff Morgan. There were several family members present including his parents, grandparents, other family members and friends. May God bless this young man and others as they make this very important step in their lives.

There was a men’s conference held at Evergreen Baptist Church in the fellowship hall Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, with approximately 17 men attending. A meal of steaks, salad and other foods were served along with dessert. There was a film with three ministers that spoke. They were enjoyed by all in attendance. There was also a discussion of various church projects that would be good for the church.

Until further notice the Back in Time Band will not be playing at M-Beaux’s Seafood Restaurant. Just call to see if they are playing Thursday.

The Iola High School football team will play in Iola Friday, Sept. 10, beginning at 7 p.m. Do hope everyone will be able to attend. Call the high school or go online for more information.

David Crain will bring a special program of music and preaching at Evergreen Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Bring your favorite food and desserts to share. Hope to see you there.

There was a celebration of life service held at the Iola Community Center Saturday, Sept. 4, for Khloe Floyd who passed away at her home in Iola Monday, Aug. 23. She was the daughter of Lacey Parks. Do remember her family members in your prayers.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of Rev. Gerald Lynn Brown, age 79, who passed away on Aug. 23, in Madisonville. He was born Dec. 17, 1941 and lived most of his life in Bedias and Iola. He graduated from Iola High School. He was married to Cindi and they raised three children. He was the minister at Bedias Baptist Church for 37 years. His funeral service was at the church and burial followed in the Concord Cemetery where his wife and granddaughter are buried. Do remember all of his loved ones in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Sept. 5 – Andy Selman, twins David Ray Burroghs and Mary Ruth Burroughs; Sept. 6 – Peyton Ray Brown, John Ruen; Sept. 8 – Larry Crenshaw; Sept. 9 – Mallory Compian, Minerva Compian Hollingsworth, Bobby Halley, George Lee Harmons; Sept. 10 – Thomas Douglas Cook, Michael DeHaven, Connie Loree Harmon Selman; Sept. 11 – John Eugene Vaughn, Andrew England, Jerry Stephens, Steve Chaney. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Chase and Hillary Trant Baker, married Sept. 8, 2018; John Curtis Sr. and Vada Morris Stewart, married Sept. 10, 1977. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936- 870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.