Students on Christmas break until Jan. 8

Evergreen Baptist Church had their Christmas party Dec. 15. There were around 45 people present. A fajita meal with all the trimmings and desserts were served. Everyone had a good time. A variety of games were played and there was a gift exchange including gift cards, toys and other items.

