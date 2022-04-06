Stuffed animals for children donated

This past week wasn’t what any of us expected, but unfortunately it happened. Kacie and Joni’s dad passed away Thursday morning. Even though you know someone is very sick, it is still difficult to let them go. Please keep my daughters and their families in your prayers as they work through this grief.

One of VFW’s Patriot’s Pen winners was unable to attend the ceremony, so I took a drive to Richards to give her the certificate and monetary award. Well, she was out sick so Mr. John Portwood, Principal, and I posed with her winnings. The drive was a bit relaxing and the employees at the school are so friendly.

Next stop on my list was the Grimes County Law Enforcement office. Paige donated some gently used stuffed animals, so I delivered them to Sheriff Sowell for children who are in traumatic situations. Needless to say, each person who posed for the photo had to hold an animal. It was actually fun to pass them out to Judge Lester Underwood, Sheriff Sowell, Sergeant Nic Malmstrom and Lieutenant Martha Smith.

If you are a member of Grimes County VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary, I would like to extend an invitation to join the group on the third Thursday of each month. We try to make our meetings informal enough to at least enjoy what we are there to do - help veterans any way we can. The meal begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Come see us.

Did you know the Buddy Poppy is made by disabled veterans? Did you know that any donations we receive when we pass these out are used only for veterans and families in need? When you see any of us, whether it is a Post member or Auxiliary member, remember what these funds are used for. We have helped a local veteran with monies to rebuild his home after a fire, we donated to assist a veteran replace the transmission in a vehicle and help a veteran get caught up on his rent after an accident at work. Memorial Day is May 30 and we will be out May 28 giving out the poppies.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Mary Martin, Von Herring, Leon Gorney, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Jack Rimes, Marilyn Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Margaret Finke, Pauline Kaspar, Mary Whatley, Billie Wittenbach, Beth McGinty and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Apr. 17 – Tate Sloan; Apr. 18 – Jennings Feldmann; Apr. 19 – Eugene Nobles; Apr. 20 – Tyler Hertel, Anna Welch; Apr. 21 – Charlie Busse, Lauren Welch. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Apr. 7 – Quarterly WHTA business meeting.

Apr. 8 – Relay for Life, Navasota City Hall.

Apr. 10 - Palm Sunday.

Apr. 14 – Maundy Thursday.

Apr. 15 – Good Friday.

Apr. 17 – Easter Sunday.

Apr. 21 – Sonshine Sisters 10 a.m., bring a lunch.

Apr. 21 – Grimes County VFW Post and Auxiliary meetings.

Apr. 23 - Workday for WH - TA, 9 a.m.

Apr. 23 – District 17 meeting, Porter.

May 21 – Annual fundraiser (birthday bash) at White Hall CC.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.