TRF Job Fair set for Saturday, Sept. 11

Grimes County please help me pray for the people that were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Renaissance Festival Job Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. They have over 400 open positions available. The Festival is Oct. 9 through Nov. 28.

The Danny Dietz Memorial Classic Cookoff is Sept. 11, at the Texas Renaissance Festival Camp Ground. The event is a family night of fun, cookoff, vendors, food trucks, music etc. Performing are Robynn Shayne and Jake Worthington.

The training and District 4-H Council meeting is Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Ct. in Bryan, from 12:30 till 5 p.m. Registration is $5 per participant. Planning to attend complete form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Cl-jXn3JknE2hQtEx06e....

The 4-H Kickoff Event is Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Join in the fun, games and educational experience. This event is open to all youth and adults and is a great way to meet other 4-H members. Bring a friend and introduce them to 4-H. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required by Sept. 15. Call 936-873-3907 for more information.

There will be a free COVID-19 shot clinic Friday, Sept. 17, at Truevine Gospel Ministry, 9962 CR 203 in Plantersville from 3-7 p.m. Call 936-672-5192 with any questions. If you need transportation call the same number to schedule a ride.

The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. For more information visit https://navasotagrimes-county-chamber-ofcomm-copy.square.site/.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 25.

Food Trucks are wanted for the Festival of Wolves, Saturday Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Navasota. Call Nicole, 936- 494-9765 to secure your spot.

As of Monday, Aug. 30, Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 4,092 COVID-19 cases in Grimes County. According to the DSHS website there have been 76 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus and 292 active cases.

Regardless of the original registration date, all brands, marks and tattoos must be re-registered now through Feb. 28, 2022. Re-register the brands at the county clerk’s office or counties where the livestock reside. Learn more at https://txfb.us/cattlebrands.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400- 1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5 p.m. at Texas Relay Station in Plantersvi`lle. Minimum age is nine years old, fee is $15, cash paid the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423-8450 for more information.

Happy birthday to Alaina Stewart, Dominique Johnson, Francis Henderson, Nai’Imah Short, Paul Johnson, James Powell, Leonard Short, Brandon Warren and Heavenly birthday to Ray Lee Green.

Prayers and sympathy to the families of all the soldiers/military that was lost during the evacuation process. Healing for all involved.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.