Veterans Day programs at school Thursday

Winner number 11 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Nov. 7. The winner of a Taurus G2C 9mm is Jordan Schimel of Nashville, TN. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Grimes County Mobile Food Pantry will be open Thursday, Nov. 11, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Residents of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they have completed the once a year Client Assistant Intake form. For more information, contact Chris Albright, 713-962-2144.

The 2nd graders at Anderson-Shiro Elementary will honor those who have served with a Veterans Day program, Thursday, Nov. 11, at two different time slots. The daytime program will be at 1 p.m. and the evening program will be presented at 6:30 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.

Other upcoming events at the elementary include: Nov. 8-17 – Food Drive, all grade levels will be collecting items for the Brazos Valley Food Bank; Nov. 15-19 – Fall Book Fair, held in the library during school hours as well as until 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18; Nov. 16 – Dudes and Donuts at 7:20 a.m., dudes are invited to have donuts with their child, grandchild, etc.; and Nov. 19 – Turkey Trot, to honor National Family Involvement Week come walk the track with your child during their special time. Thanksgiving break will take place from Nov. 22-26.

The Grimes County Senior Center is holding their annual Hot Dog Lunch fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The lunch with (1) hot dog, chips, drink and dessert is $8. The same lunch with (2) hot dogs is $10. They are selling raffle tickets consisting of 17 prizes and the cost is $5 for a book of six tickets or $1 per ticket. The drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the senior center for their needs to operate. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 936-873-2818.

The Grimes County True Blue Foundation will hold their 2021 Inaugural Banquet at the Fairgrounds in Navasota, Saturday, Nov. 20. Guest speakers will be Chase Cormier – HPD Pilot, Ronnie Cortez – HPD officer, Don Sowell, Grimes County Sheriff and Shawn Myatt, Navasota Police Chief. Entertainers will include Neal McCoy and Jody Booth. General Admission tickets are $65 and table sponsorships or $1,000-$10,000. For table sponsorships or auction item donations, contact Christine Johnson at 936-755-1218, ext. 108. For more information about this foundation or to purchase tickets, go to https://grimescountytrueblue.org/events.

Kelsie Eisenman and Malcolm Meekins were married on the steps of the Grimes County Courthouse by longtime family friend, Grimes County Court at Law Judge Tuck McLain, Saturday, Oct. 2. This date was a special one for Kelsie since it would have been the 50th wedding anniversary of her grandparents Dianne and the late Roy Lee Kolbasinski. After the ceremony in Anderson, a small reception was held at the Western Club in Navasota. These longtime sweethearts are making their home in the Anderson area. Kelsie is the daughter of Brandon and Andrea Eisenman of Cypress and Kari Lynn Eisenman of Carlos. Malcolm is the son of Hardy Meekins and Alisha Ganske, both of Navasota.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 11 – Ryan Wrobleski, David Johnson and John DeMille; Nov. 12 – Gloria Boehm, Martha Biggs, Hudson Szymczak and our grandson Luke Waitz; Nov. 13 – Gerald Schroeder, Bradley Hodges, Leah Glameyer, Todd Greene, D’Asia White and Maia Sellars; Nov. 14 – Ines Negrin, Linda Klawinsky and Audrey Moody; Nov. 15 – Melissa Marek, Hayden Bachmeyer, Berta Henson and Mallory Kennedy; Nov. 16 – Kirby Borski, Kellye Kitkoski, Stacey Male and Floyd Keasling; and Nov. 17 – William Schroeder.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Nov. 11 – Chad and Shelby Podraza, four years; Nov. 11 – Chris and Stormie Wisnoski, four years; Nov. 11 – Ron and Becky Whitmore, 25 years; Nov. 11 – Ryan and Mindy Poe, 10 years; Nov. 11 – Pastor Dan and Courtney Schoessow, 21 years; Nov. 13 – Tim and Lacey James, 22 years; Nov. 15 – Brandon and Michelle Belinowski, 24 years; Nov. 15 – Blake and Melissa Vezurk, 17 years; Nov. 16 – William and Brittany Sorsby, two years; Nov. 16 – Blaine and Sadee Sechelski, two years; Nov. 17 – Brian and Emily Jones, three years; and Nov. 17 – Cody and Marisa Harman, three years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.