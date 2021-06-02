Zydeco and Blues Dance June 19

The graduation party for Kaleigh was nice. Her Aunt Katie opened her home for Kaleigh’s friends and family members. I believe her grandmother, Kathy Wendt, said the banana pudding was her Aunt Ann’s recipe and it sure was good. Jordan and I eyed that bowl for some time! Kalem, are you with me?

I have not ventured out much in Grimes County for years and didn’t know there are so many beautiful homes in Iola. In fact, I missed my turn because I was being “Ervin, Jr.,” as Kacie said, because I was sight-seeing as I drove. We joke because my dad was a professional at the sight-seeing driving skill, except for that one time!

Clay Oncken and his Hawaiian outfit made me giggle. His mom posted a photo of him on Facebook and if he smiled that big on the photo, I am sure on his actual graduation day, his face will be beaming. Thanks for posting Karen, and again I apologize that I missed his party.

Good luck to all the graduating seniors in our county. I know about Maxwell Thuem, Shelby Seale, Cullen Robbins and Clay Oncken. Good luck to each of you!

Monday, June 14 is Flag Day and the annual flag retirement ceremony will be at the Reflections Park Gazebo, Grimes VFW Post 4006 beginning at 6:30 p.m. If you have not seen this ceremony, please consider stopping by and show your support.

The Boy Scout Troop 361 has a box set at the front door of the Post for people to place their torn flags for proper retirement.

On June 19 beginning at 8:30 p.m. there will be a Zydeco and Blues music dance at the Post. There is a $5 cover and you must be 21 to enter. Dance will end at midnight.

Lynn Grove United Methodist Church will resume Saturday Evening Worship Saturday, June 19, at 5 p.m. with a potluck supper afterwards They are happy to return to a more normal schedule and events. All are invited to come worship and enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Courtney Cemetery Association for the Courtney Cedar Hill Cemetery will not be holding an in-person annual meeting this year. All membership notices have been mailed out. Membership dues are required no later than Tuesday, June 15. Please mail all membership dues, donations or memorials to Courtney Cemetery Association, PO Box 1593, Navasota, TX. 77868.

The White Hall Café has changed their menu and will be serving chicken spaghetti on Thursday night rather than steak. As we all have witnessed in the grocery stores, meat prices are rising. Actually, all grocery and non-grocery items are steadily increasing. The Café still has the cars and donuts on the first Sunday of each month.

Thank you for all the support this community has given in allowing me to write this weekly column. If you have any news, please let me know.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Randy Siebe, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

June 6 – Bart Courville, Brandon and Rachel Glass; June 7 – Jones Offutt; June 9 – Justin Falkenbury; June 11 – Lois Bell; June 12 – Cynthia Shimshack. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

June 5 – WHCVFD 1st Saturday BBQ sales, 11 a.m. till sold out.

June 12 – Women’s Veteran’s Day.

June 14 – Flag Day Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. Reflections Park, behind Post 4006.

June 17 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

June 17 – VFW Post 4006 meal and meeting, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

June 19 – Zydeco and Blues Dance, 8:30 p.m. - midnight, VFW Post 4006.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@ yahoo.com.