GCSO receives restaurant gift card

Special to The Examiner

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation of support via a gift card to Mallett Brother’s Barbecue, from G Squared Private Wealth.

G Squared Private Wealth is a locally owned boutique wealth management firm, that was formed in June 2019 by George Georgiades and Victoria Greene, capitalizing on their 45 plus years’ experience in the industry.

“With our firm being a small local business, we wanted to help our communities through supporting local restaurants as well as the first responders for their selfless service to our community,” said George Georgiades, Founding Partner G Squared Private Wealth. “Our hope is that this gesture will provide a moment of enjoyment and relief, and know that we are all in this together,” said Georgiades.