Iola honoring seniors May 22

IOLA – Senior year in Iola hasn’t gone as planned for the Bulldog seniors with the May 23, graduation being postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulldog community wants to ensure seniors receive the recognition they deserve, and are planning a special night on Friday, May 22.

Each graduating senior is invited to stand in their cap and gown along with their parents/guardians next to their personalized yard sign. The sign will be placed on FM 244. A parade will pass by the seniors.

Anyone interested in participating in the senior parade will meet at the Iola Volunteer Fire Station, 23574 Brazos Avenue. The parade will leave the fire station beginning at 7:30 p.m. and travel south on FM 244.

Seniors and parents are asked to park in the football parking lot and maintain the social distancing rules that have been put in place by Governor Greg Abbott as you exit your vehicle and walk to your appropriate spot.

Every senior will have an assigned space marked by a personalized sign provided by the school. Signs will be placed 8-10 feet apart in alphabetical order to allow plenty of room for social-distancing. Students will be allowed to take their signs with them as a keepsake following the parade.

For further information contact Iola ISD, 936-394- 2361.