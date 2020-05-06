May Yard of the Month

Mr. and Mrs. Hilgrid were awarded Yard of the Month for May presented by Navasota Garden Club. Their home at 409 9th Street in Navasota has an array of beauty. It features blooming knock me out roses that accent the driveway. The front porch welcomes visitors with snapdragons in full bloom. The side yard is enhanced by colorful circular beds of roses, ferns and a variety of perennials. Beautifully trimmed boxwoods go hand in hand with their manicured lawn. The landscaping was created by and is maintained by the owners requiring a great deal of time and care.

Courtesy photo