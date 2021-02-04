Salem Lutheran Fish Fry March 12

Sunday was a special day for D’Lynn Robbins. After taking classes with Pastor Richard Mayerhoff, she renewed her beliefs and faith in God and was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church. Following the ceremony her parents honored her by serving a special lunch for family and friends at the Educational Building. Gail Schroeder and Karen Oncken helped in the kitchen preparing the meal. I was asked to make the cake so one of my usual “cross” cakes was one of the desserts. Several other people brought desserts also, just like most German women do for special occasions.

The Saturday prior, D’Lynn had celebrated her birthday and became a teenager. If you see D’Lynn congratulate her on her special weekend. Thank you, again, D’Lynn for including me in your special day.

One of the guests in attendance was Mahayla Ybarra. She is the daughter of Matt and Lucy Ybarra, two well-known people of our county. I visited with her and I must say she is a very respectful girl. D’Lynn decided to tell her that I wrote for The Examiner and she immediately responded that she knew who I was and that she reads my column. She made me feel special!

Don’t forget that the Whitehall Café is open Thursday thru Sunday. Thursday is their steak night, Friday is the fried catfish, Saturday is chicken fried steak and there is no special for Sunday, but they do serve a good breakfast.

I am adding this message again since the Feb. 11 deadline is quickly approaching.

The Sewing and Charm 4-H Group of Anderson has a request. They are collecting new and slightly used teddy bears and stuffed animals to share with residents of the local nursing homes. You may arrange drop-off with Valerie Busa, 979-255-7509 or via email, jbusa34@gmail.com or vrichter@gmail.com. You may also contact Geralyn Backhus, 936-825-1570 or via email at geralynbackhus@yahoo.com.

Friday, March 12, is the date for the Salem Lutheran Fish Fry. This event will be held at the Whitehall Community Center in order to allow a larger area if people wish to stay and eat. The meal will be served in to-go boxes. It is the customer’s choice to eat inside or take home. We will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., unless we run out of food earlier. Recall the desserts that I spoke of earlier in my column, well, there will be those desserts at the fish fry!

If you know any singers who may be interested in the VFW “Get Excited about the Red, White and Blue” contest, please let them know that they can call me. Competition is open for age 6-16, and the final deadline to submit their music is March 31.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Shelby Seale, Kerrie Karr the sister of Mike Serres, Karen Winter and Alexander Hanna.

Perhaps you could take time to check on a relative, neighbor, friend or co-worker who may need a few kind words with all the things going on in our world. Some of these people may be headed towards depression and a phone call or card could be a reason to smile and feel better.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Feb. 11 – Shawn Welch, Beau and Janet Cavanaugh; Feb. 12 – Debbie Falco, Case Serres, Darlene Trullinger; Feb. 13 – Ken Cox, Katie Statham, Mark & Barbara Bell. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Feb. 6 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out, at the station.

Feb. 6 – Texas Pickers, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., downtown Whitehall.

Feb. 11 – Donations for Sewing and Charm 4-H.

Feb. 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006, 6:30 meal and monthly meeting.

March 12 – Salem Lutheran Church fish fry (details to come).

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 24 – Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at georgiamolitor2014@gmail.com.