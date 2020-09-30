Stafford discusses area volunteer opportunities

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford and Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino are joined by special guest André Perrard, a radio personality at Willy 98.7 filling in for Kenny Graves.

The city is asking citizens who are interested in getting involved to volunteer on one of the many boards or commissions in Navasota. What are the requirements and expectations if someone is interested in serving? “I’m not going to give all of them because each board and commission has a different requirement. But some of them require you to live inside the city, some do not. All of them require you to have an interest in what’s going on. But if somebody wants to get involved and know more about the committees they can either get on our city website or they can call city hall.”

Navasota has seen an influx of new people moving into our area, what factors do you attribute to this trend? “Well, location, location, location is always very important. You always hear that, but I think that our location is very attractive. I think Navasota is a cool small town, people love small towns. They love the feel of a hometown. I think that all of us who live here take a lot of pride in the fact that we’re a friendly community. We have not been overtaken by the big cities and you still feel like you are in the country when you are here. And I think that’s a big piece of it. I know that cost of living plays a factor, but I think we just have a cool place and people love it here.”

Does the current trash pickup in town offer any recycling options to customers? If not, is there an outside service that offers curbside pickup customers can pay for? “So, we don’t have curbside pickup, everybody knows that. Our option is the drop-off center on Fifth Street. Right now, that is the only option we have. We have looked into curbside collection and it adds quite a bit to your bill. We know that talking to some citizens, we do have some that would really like to see it happen, but the majority said that they’d rather not pay that fee. So, it’s something that we talk about, probably annually, with our collection service trying to figure out how do we do this at a reasonable fee so that we don’t hurt too many people with that. Because not everybody will utilize it like they should. If they would then they make actually be able to save some money on the garbage end. If they have two poly carts they may be able to cut down to one if they would recycle. No guarantees but that’s something that usually comes out of those conversations.”

