‘Reopening Texas’ well received in Navasota

There is probably no one more eager to see the reopening of Texas, and Navasota in particular, than City Manager Brad Stafford. Those who know him, know he is a big promoter of ‘shopping local’ and that he doesn’t ‘manage’ from behind a desk. Friday, May 1, was no exception. Stafford spent time in the Central Business District to get a feel for how the long-awaited “reopening” had gone, particularly for those businesses closed for more than a month now.

He said, “I was excited to see people open their businesses. I wanted to see people in our business district.”

Citizens and businesses ready!

As the city manager and on the receiving end of phone calls and conversations along the way, Stafford regretted that he didn’t make it to every shop as was his intent but comments from the shop owners he did visit were positive.

According to Stafford, many shop owners showed him a stack of receipts with sales comparable to before the shutdown, or very close to it.

He said, “The people I’ve talked to about their sales said they were good. They were glad to see their customers back. Even though in smaller groups, they were still glad. It looks to me like our citizens are ready and our businesses are ready.”

Shoppers seemed to be a mix of locals and out-of-towners and there was a large group of motorcyclists in town Friday and Saturday.

On Stafford’s drive-by in other areas of town, he noted that businesses like Tractor Supply, Walmart and the restaurants all seemed to have ample customers as well.

He said, “A lot of people were really eager to get out.”

Navasota business gems

Stafford has long promoted shopping local and hopes that if there is good to come from this episode that it will be a greater appreciation of what Navasota businesses have to offer.

He said, “I hope that people understand what gems we have in Navasota. I’ve been saying this for years about our hardware stores and lumber yards. People think they have to go to Lowe’s or Home Depot, but you get a better deal if you shop here.”

He continued, “These people serving you are your neighbors. They understand your project and what you need. If something good comes out of this because they couldn’t go to College Station, it’s that COVID-19 made them see we have a lot at our fingertips right here in Navasota.”

Agree to disagree

There remain some who are concerned about reopening ‘too soon.’ Knowing residents who have lost their jobs, or that businesses like barbershops and hair salons still not permitted to open, Stafford’s response is, “We’re never all going to agree. We live in a society where you can make your own decisions. If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t go.”

Stafford said, “It was so nice to walk in every store and they greeted you with a smile again as if they’d never left. They were just happy to see us. I was happier, or as happy, to see them. This downtown has felt so lonely for a long time. It felt good to see people walking around laughing, talking, and enjoying themselves.”