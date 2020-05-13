12 new COVID-19 cases reported at TDCJ

Grimes County Emergency Management released 12 new COVID-19 positive cases in Grimes County Wednesday, May 13, raising the total to 54 cases.

All of the newly reported cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice male inmates in Grimes County facilities and are not currently hospitalized.

Currently Grimes County has 12 recoveries and one death reported.

CHI St. Joseph has an ambulance dedicated to TDCJ facilities in Grimes County.

For the latest COVID-19 news in Grimes County visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official GC Emergency Management Press Release

May 13, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

43rd through 54th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 43rd through 54th cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 41 active cases, 12 reported recoveries, and 1 death as of Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

All 12 patients are TDCJ male offenders who are not currently hospitalized.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.