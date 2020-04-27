15 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grimes County

A press release issued by Grimes County Emergency Management confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Grimes County.

With the additional cases, Grimes County now has 15 COVID-19 positive cases with five patients having recovered and one death reported.

The first of the additional cases is a male in his 80’s who is currently hospitalized. He has reportedly traveled outside the county. Case 15 is a male in his 50’s who is believed to have contracted the virus as a result of community spread. The second male is not hospitalized.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported last week, two on Thursday, April 23, and one on Friday, April 24. All three cases are believed to be the result of community spread and not travel related.

Official Press Release:

April 27, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

14th and 15th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936) 825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.