20th COVID-19 case in Grimes County, second in Navasota

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly reported Friday, May 1, a new positive case of COVID-19 within Grimes County, raising the total to 20 confirmed cases.

According to Lilly the individual is a male in his 50’s residing in the Navasota city limits, ZIP code 77868. Lilly stated the individual is currently hospitalized. Texas Department of State Health Services, DSHS are currently investigating the case and it is unknown at this time if the case is a result of community spread or travel related.

A COVID-19 mobile testing site was conducted at the Grimes County Fairgrounds Saturday, April 25, and 26 tests were administered. Lilly stated out of the 26 tests two came back positive.

One of the positive tests was included in the press release issued Thursday, April 30, in which two new cases were confirmed.

Lilly stated the second positive case is a patient that was already reported in a prior press release. Lilly said the individual had already been tested and that information was released previously by DSHS. The individual took a second test which was administered during the mobile testing confirming they were still COVID-19 positive.

To date five individuals have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 in Grimes County.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official press release from GC Emergency Management

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator

Grimes County, Texas

20th Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 20th case of COVID-19 in Grimes County, bringing the county to a total of 20 cases as of Friday, May 1, 2020.

The patient is a male in his 50s who is currently hospitalized and resides within Navasota City Limits. DSHS is continuing to investigate this case.

Grimes County currently has 5 reported recovered cases of COVID-19.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.