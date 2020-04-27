Abbott’s “Stay at Home” order expires April 30

AUSTIN – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, April 27, he will allow the state “Stay at Home” order to expire as scheduled Thursday, April 30.

Abbott announced plans for Phase 1 of “Re-opening Texas.” Phase 1, which will begin May 1, allows retail stores, movie theaters, malls and restaurants to open but must restrict to 25% occupancy.

Museums and libraries will also be allowed to reopen however, interactive hands-on exhibits will not be permitted.

Outdoor sports will be permitted to resume with no more than four people participating at a time.

Abbott stated Phase 2 could begin as early as May 18, if there is not a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. Phase 2 could increase the capacity allowed in restaurants, malls and movie theaters to 50%. The number allowed to participate in outdoor sports could potentially see an increase as well.

Currently there are no dates in place to reopen barbershops or salons. Abbott stated they are not forgotten, and he is working on measures to safely resume operations in the future.

For all the latest, local COVID-19 updates, view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website www.navasotaexaminer.com.