City blowing out candles on COVID-19 birthday parades

The Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department, Navasota Examiner, CHI St. Joseph EMS and many other organizations and businesses have provided residents of all ages with birthday parades during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as COVID-19 restrictions recede, the birthday parades will soon go by the wayside.

“The birthday parades were a great idea that came out of the quarantine,” said Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford. “Kids couldn’t celebrate their birthdays and it ended up being for the kids and the kids at heart. It has been a great way to celebrate our citizens, but now that things are opening back up and people are starting to get back to their normal routines, our first responders are starting to experience more calls. So, we’re going to have to start phasing out the program.”

As of Monday, June 1, a total of 149 birthday, five appreciation and two anniversary parades were conducted for the citizens of Navasota.

Stafford said he knows that slowing moving away from the parades will be disappointing to a lot of people but over the next month they will have to begin phasing the program out. “It’s not that we want to, it’s just out of necessity because of calls for service that those agencies have,” stated Stafford.

Birthday parades will continue as scheduled through June 4. No parades will be conducted June 5-7. Parades will resume June 8 and 9. After June 9 parades will only be scheduled once a week on June 11, 18, 25 and 30 with parades beginning at 3 p.m. and being limited to eight parades per day.

June 30 will be the final day of the program. “We appreciate that so many enjoyed the birthday parades and that we were able to help a lot of folks celebrate their birthday during the stay-at-home order,” said Stafford.