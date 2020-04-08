City, school elections postponed

ANDERSON-Grimes County Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra announced Thursday, April 2, that all city and school elections are being postponed till November 3.

Ybarra stated under the guidance from the Secretary of State, the elections that were to be held May 2, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Navasota, the Town of Anderson and the city of Iola each postponed their elections ahead of time and the city of Bedias announced they were postponing their election the night before the Secretary of State postponed all elections.

Iola Independent School District, Anderson-Shiro CISD and Richards ISD each have their elections postponed till Nov. 3. Anderson-Shiro and Iola have Board of Trustee positions on the ballot.

Richards ISD was slated to have a $5,900,000.00 bond on the May 2 ballot for school improvements however instead of postponing its election till Nov. 3, the RISD Board of Trustees determined it is in their best interest to cancel the May 2 election and revisit the bond election in 2021.

Official PR from GC Elections

On Thursday, April 2, 2020 our office received directions from the Secretary of State providing additional guidance regarding Governor Abbott’s March 31, 2020 executive order. The executive order includes but is not limited to the following: It (1) extends social distancing guidelines through April 30th, (2) defines essential services, and (3) extends school closures across the state through May 4, 2020.

Based on this information, to continue with elections in May 2020 could potentially subject voters to risks associated with their health and the strict guidelines of the executive order issued by Governor Abbott.

From the guidance received today, Grimes County Elections will postpone all City and School Elections to be held in May 2020.

Elections that were to be held May 2, 2020 will be postponed to the General Election held on

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Should you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact our office for further details.

Lucy Ybarra

936-873-4422, 936-873-4425;

lucy.ybarra@grimescountytexas.gov

https://grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections