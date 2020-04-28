Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 by Zip Code Map

NAVASOTA, TX – Grimes County is providing enhanced information by the release of a map indicating areas of the county where individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reside by zip code. COVID-19 case information for the map was provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Future cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services will indicate the zip code in which the patient lives. Grimes County currently has 15 confirmed cases, and one death related to COVID-19.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.