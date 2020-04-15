Council approves utility relief

Examiner reporter

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, April 13. In an effort to comply with the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, city council members and a limited number of city staff were present in council chambers. Additional staff and legal counsel attended via Zoom. COVID-19 factored into a number of decisions with some items tabled until further notice.

Utility payment relief approved

Council approved Ordinance 925-20, amending the ordinance related to collection of delinquent accounts.

City Manager Brad Stafford said, “This change came about because of COVID-19. This provides assistance to some of our citizens who may have lost their jobs or had their wages reduced.”

The current ordinance allows utility customers two extensions per year as long as they comply with their payment agreement. The amendment would remove the two-extension limit.

Stafford said, “It allows extensions each month as long as the customer makes the payments they’re required to make, in a timely fashion, without disconnect. If they do get disconnected because they default, they’re not allowed another extension.”

Council also approved a related agenda item amending the Utility Disconnect Waiver. In the amended waiver, the City agrees to waive the disconnection of utilities due to nonpayment for the months of March, April and May 2020 but the 30% penalty still applies.

Washington, Farquhar Street updates

Stafford announced that the box culverts have been installed under Washington Avenue and the new parking lot construction will begin Wednesday, April 15.

He said, “That project is moving forward rapidly, and we’ve been lucky the weather has cooperated. The rain has been on weekends when they’re not working anyway. It’s been fortunate for us.”

Stafford also advised that the draft version of the Farquhar Street crosswalk project is being reviewed.

City COVID-19 response

Stafford said city staff continue to monitor bul

letins and announcement from Department of State Health Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Abbott in an effort to keep city council and citizens informed. He credited Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks for issuing timely press releases and keeping citizens informed via the City’s Facebook page, website and Twitter. Regarding local COVID-19 testing, Stafford said, “Jason (Fire

Chief Katkoski) and I have spoken with the hospital administrator and they gave us some valuable information we shared last week on testing, trying to make sure that folks understand that we do have some ability to do testing here.”

Stafford also announced that he will participate in weekly COVID-19 Q&A sessions with Ana Cosino, publisher of the Navasota Examiner and Kenny Graves of Navasota News every Thursday. The “#GrillingStafford!” videos will be available on the City’s Facebook page and You- Tube channel, as well as the Navasota Examiner and Navasota News’ Facebook pages.

Fire Chief Katkoski reported there are currently seven cases in Grimes County but none within the Navasota city limits. According to Stafford, City Hall remains closed to the public, but staff are still working “trying to keep up with what’s going on.”

City proactive on small business assistance

The City’s new Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink updated council on her resource gathering efforts for Navasota’s small businesses and announced plans to roll out a website for the “Shop Local Navasota” campaign.

The user-friendly web

site will provide information on which businesses are open, what dining options are available in lieu of dining-in, small business loan or grant opportunities and COVID-19 information. It will also include marketing tips and tutorials on how to engage online in this current business environment.

Other council action:

• Approved the first reading of Ordinance 926- 20 postponing the General Election to be held May 2 to the Nov. 3, 2020, Uniform Election date.

• Approved consent agenda items that included the minutes and expenditures for March and second reading of Ordinances 923-20 establishing policies and procedures for City Council meetings.

• Tabled second reading of Ordinance 923-20 for additional review by city legal counsel.

Staff report:

• Facilities Manager Dominique Lowery was recognized for 10 years of employment with the City. • There have been no board or commission meetings since the March 23 city council meeting, but the Economic Development Commission has scheduled a virtual meeting Wednesday, April 15.

• Finance Director Lance Hall presented the City of Navasota Quarterly Investment Report for quarter ending 3-31-20.