County Schools celebrating graduation

Grimes County schools are taking every measure to ensure the 2020 graduation class are able to celebrate their accomplishments and be able to walk the stage in front of their peers in what has been a year of hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year is one the seniors will not soon forget. They will remember having their year cut short due to coronavirus, missing out on many “lasts” that seniors enjoy. They will remember empty grocery store shelves, sporting events being canceled, stay at home orders and of course the great toilet paper shortage.

Despite the hand they were dealt, gratitude is a word that is not taken lightly by the class of 2020. Gratitude to the teachers who ensured learning continued despite school closures. Gratitude for the communities that have embraced the hardships and created adopt a senior organizations and hosted graduation parades. Gratitude for school officials and political leaders that have worked tirelessly keeping up with ever-changing updates and finding ways to plan graduation ceremonies safely.

It hasn’t been the best circumstances for the class of 2020 but radio and television personality Art Linkletter may have said it best, “Things turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out.”

Graduation guidelines are constantly being updated and graduation plans are still subject to change. All graduation ceremonies in Grimes County may only be attended by invitation only.

Graduation Ceremonies

Richards High School – The Richard Panther Class of 2020 will host their graduation at the Richards Panther Baseball Field, 9477 Panther Drive in Richards. The ceremony will take place Monday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m.

For a complete list of Richards Graduation guidelines visit www. richardsisd.net .

Anderson-Shiro High School – The Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owl Class of 2020 will be the first class to host graduation at Owl Stadium, 458 FM 149 in Anderson. Previous graduations were held indoors. Graduation will be held Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m.

For information regarding graduation guidelines visit www.jshs.ascisd.net.

Iola High School – The mighty Iola Bulldog Class of 2020 will host graduation at Bulldog Stadium, 7282 Fort Worth Drive in Iola. The ceremony will take place Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Alternate dates in case of bad weather are slated for Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9, both starting at 8 p.m.

For further information on graduation guidelines visit www.iolaisd.net.

Navasota High School – Navasota Rattler Nation Class of 2020 hosted a special Military Graduation for NHS students that have enlisted in the military. That ceremony was held at Rattler Stadium Tuesday, June 2.

Navasota has four graduation ceremonies planned in July. Students were able to request which ceremony they would like to attend. All ceremonies will be held at Rattler Stadium, 9238 State Highway 90 South in Navasota.

Bizzell Academy has their graduation planned for August.

Ceremony 1 – Thursday, July 23, 8 p.m. Ceremony 2 – Friday, July 24, 8 p.m. Ceremony 3 – Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. Ceremony 4 – Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.

For a complete list of Navasota High School graduation guidelines visit www. navasotaisd.org.

Bizzell Academy - Navasota’s W.B. Bizzell Academy will host their graduation outside of the school, 1604 Stacey Street in Navasota. The ceremony will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, with a time to be determined.

To view the latest updates to the Bizzell Academy graduation visit www. wbba.navasotaisd.org.