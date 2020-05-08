County sees largest COVID-19 spike

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly is confirming Grimes County’s greatest spike in COVID-19 positive cases reported in a single day.

According to Lilly, Grimes County has 10 new positive cases to report Friday, May 8. Details of those cases were released in an official press release. Currently Grimes County has had 36 reported cases with 30 cases still active. Five patients have recovered, and one death has been reported.

The press release issued includes a breakdown of Texas Department of Criminal Justice positive cases. “Another change that we’re about to do particularly with the ZIP code map, we are going to start showing TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) numbers separately,” said Lilly before the release. “That had to be coordinated through TDCJ and they have given us the green light to be able to report those numbers separately. It is not by unit it’s just how many total cases in the county are from TDCJ.”

According to the press release, TDCJ has 13 positive cases and CHI St. Joseph EMS has added an extra ambulance to service the prison exclusively. There are 11 reported cases in the unincorporated 77868 ZIP code with four recoveries; four in the Navasota city limits; four in the 77363 ZIP code with one recovered, and one in 77873.

The Examiner received a phone call of a possible case of COVID-19 within one of the nursing homes in Navasota and Lilly was asked if indeed there was a positive case. “I can’t verify or deny that. I can’t give you any more information on that at this time,” stated Lilly.

The Examiner reached out to Golden Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation who confirmed they do not have any COVID-19 positive cases. The Examiner also reached out to Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation and The Examiner is awaiting a call from the regional director.

For complete details of the 10 newly reported COVID-19 positive cases view the attached press release from Grimes County Emergency Management.

The Examiner aims to provide the latest, most accurate COVID-19 information to its readers. Follow the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com for all COVID-19 updates within the county.

GC Emergency Management Press Release

May 8, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

10 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 27th through 36th confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County currently has a total of 30 active cases, 5 reported recoveries, and 1 death as of Friday May 8, 2020.

The 27th patient is a female in her 50’s whose exposure was community spread, is not currently hospitalized, and resides in the 77868 zip code. The 28th patient is a female in her 50’s whose exposure is unknown, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77861 zip code.

The 29th patient is a female in her 50’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code within Navasota city limits.

The 30th patient is a female in her 30’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code within Navasota city limits.

The 31st patient is a male in his 50’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

The 32nd patient is a male in his 70’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

The 33rd patient is a male in his 60’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

The 34th patient is a male in his 40’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

The 35th patient is a male in his 50’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

The 36th patient is a male in his 60’s whose exposure was community spread, hospitalization is unknown, and resides in the 77868 zip code.

13 of the confirmed cases in Grimes County can be attributed to the TDCJ Facility in the 77868 zip code. CHI St. Joseph EMS has added an extra ambulance to service the facility exclusively.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.