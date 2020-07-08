COVID-19 cases reach century mark

Grimes County has surpassed the century mark in active COVID-19 cases according to a press release issued by Grimes County Emergency Management Tuesday, July 7. Grimes County now has 107

Grimes County now has 107 active cases, 68 of those cases are in Navasota. Each week Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford expresses his frustration with the number of recoveries being reported or not being reported by Department of State Health Services. To date Navasota has only nine recoveries reported, and Grimes County has 33 recoveries reported as a whole. There have also been 18 cases of “lost to follow up,” which DSHS has lost contact with the patient and does not know if they have recovered.

Unincorporated areas in the Navasota ZIP code have 35 active cases with nine recoveries reported. In Grimes County, not including cases at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, there have been a total of 158 positive cases and 2,824 tests administered.

Grimes County has been hindered by the virus and several businesses continue to temporarily close. Circle K closed its Navasota location temporarily and as of Tuesday July 7, they remained closed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Thursday, July 2, mandating face coverings be worn over the mouth and nose with few exceptions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order mandates counties with 20 or more COVD-19 positive cases to follow the Order.

