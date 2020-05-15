COVID-19 Mobile Testing returning to Grimes County

Grimes County will receive another round of COVID-19 mobile testing hosted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Tuesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

Test will be conducted by appointment only. Citizens will be screened for the following symptoms: fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion, loss of taste/smell.

To register for testing online visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.

Contact Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at 936-873-4404 with questions.