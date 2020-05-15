Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Grimes County COVID-19 cases rise to 63
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

COVID-19 Mobile Testing returning to Grimes County

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
news@navasotaexaminer.com
Posted in:
COVID-19
News

Grimes County will receive another round of COVID-19 mobile testing hosted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Tuesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.Grimes County will receive another round of COVID-19 mobile testing hosted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Tuesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

  • Article Image Alt Text

Grimes County will receive another round of COVID-19 mobile testing hosted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Tuesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

 

Test will be conducted by appointment only. Citizens will be screened for the following symptoms: fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion, loss of taste/smell.

 

To register for testing online visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.

 

Contact Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at 936-873-4404 with questions.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2020