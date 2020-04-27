DSHS reports two more COVID-19 cases in Grimes County

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County Monday, April 27. Grimes County now has 15 positive COVID-19 cases.

No other details have been released at this time. The Examiner is awaiting a press release from Grimes County Emergency Management and will update with the information received in the press release.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported last week, two on Thursday, April 23, and one on Friday, April 24. All three cases are believed to be the result of community spread and not travel related.

Of the 15 COVID-19 positive cases, five patients have recovered and one has reportedly died from the virus.

For all the latest COVID-19 updates pertaining to Grimes County, view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.