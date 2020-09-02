Grilling Stafford releases a new segment

A new segment was unveiled in the latest edition of Grilling Stafford with Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford. In addition to having citizen’s questions answered by Stafford, staff members will be introduced in the new segment.

The first staff member to be introduced is 38-year veteran Susie Homeyer. Learn all about Homeyer and hear Stafford answer community questions from The Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 radio personality Kenny Graves.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – Episode 21

In 2013 Navasota was named a Go Texan Certified Retirement Community by the Texas Department of Agriculture. What is being done to encourage retirees to move to Navasota? “When we received that designation the Go Texan folks put us in a database. When they advertise Texas as a place to move to for retirees, our city is included in that. Madison [Brooks] works with them to ensure they have accurate information on our city.”

What do you know about the progress of the TxDOT bridge work over the rivers on SH 105 West? “Breaking news –Lupe [Diosdado] had a meeting with TxDOT this morning and he brought us back some really good information. He said by the end of the year those bridges should be up and running. Weather permitting and there are still all those ‘what-ifs’ but hopefully it will be complete by the end of the year.”

With SH 249 work beginning in Grimes County, has Navasota seen any interest from developers on SH 105 at SH 6, or on SH 105 inside the city limits? “Well first off, have y’all driven out there?” “Yes, replied Cosino.” “It’s pretty neat. Right now, it is just kind of a wide dirt road with some concrete bridges going up. It’s pretty cool to go out there and see the progress that is being made. I’m not going to say that it is directly related but we have a lot of interest in our city right now including developers, business people and those who want to move here to get out of the Houston market. They also see the opportunity to move to the city of Navasota right now with some of the positive growth we’re seeing. I’m not saying it’s directly attributed but I think it plays a big role in what we are seeing along with a lot of other things that are out there.”

Is the City any closer to deciding on National Night Out or is it subject to Gov. Abbott’s executive orders? “Our goal is to have National Night Out and I’m assuming that we’re going to get to do that. As you know with executive orders you don’t know what will come out of that. Governor Greg Abbott is supportive of police, fi re and other emergency services, so I’m assuming he is going to be all for having a National Night Out this year.”

