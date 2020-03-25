Grimes County confirms two COVID-19 cases

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly has confirmed that Grimes County has its first two cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The news of the first case was released at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and the second case was confirmed Friday, March 20, at 8:45 p.m.

At this time the only details that have been released are that the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a male in his 50’s. The second person who contracted the virus is a member of the same household. “The second case got the virus through household contact with the first individual,” stated Grimes County Emergency Coordinator David Lilly.

According to Lilly both individuals travelled outside of Grimes County in the same vehicle but neither individual contacted anyone in Grimes County at any point during their return home. Lilly also stated the individuals have been self-isolating since their return home.

Prior to the news Grimes County school districts canceled classes, some County offices closed to the public and several local businesses changed the way they do business.

Wednesday, March 18, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order for the State of Texas closing schools through April 3. Anderson-Shiro CISD and Richards ISD have canceled classes through April 10.

Some schools are also offering free Grab and Go Meals to students. For more information visit the individual school website or Facebook page.

The Grimes County Clerk’s Office is only offering online services and in person service by appointment only. The Grimes County District Clerk’s office is also closed to the public but normal hours will resume and citizens can contact the office via email or phone. All jury and associated jury duty has been canceled until further notice.

Local businesses such as Citizens State Bank and First National Bank of Anderson are limiting customers to drive thru business and limited lobby access. Restaurants were ordered to close their interior dining as part of Abbott’s executive order so many have implemented takeout and delivery options.

Our daily routine is changing and the way we conduct business is changing as well. The staff at The Examiner is working diligently to provide the latest updates to our community. Please check out our newly added COVID-19 tab on our website www.navasotaexaminer.com where we will update the community on all the COVID-19 updates that impact our community.