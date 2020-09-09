Iola resumes classes after COVID-19 shutdown

Iola ISD students and faculty returned to school Tuesday, Sept. 8, following a shutdown that suspended on-campus instruction beginning Friday, Aug. 28 due to COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Iola ISD, eight students at Iola ISD’s secondary campus and one student at Iola Elementary school had lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. Iola ISD issued electronic devices to those who needed them for remote learning and remote instruction began Monday, Aug. 31.

During the closure both campuses received a deep cleaning and an investigation was conducted to identify students and faculty with possible exposure. According to Iola ISD, those with possible exposure were notified.

In addition to the suspension of on-campus instruction, Iola Football had to cancel its two opening games against Thrall and Normangee. The Bulldogs will finally take the field this week as they travel to Lovelady. Volleyball games were also canceled.

Iola has implemented a new policy. All children must remain in the stands with their parents or guardian. They cannot be unsupervised in the high school or on the grounds at football games.

Iola ISD urges anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their physician and Iola ISD School Nurse Saundra Elliott, 936-394-2361. Anyone with a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test is also urged to contact Elliott.