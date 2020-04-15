Leman’s office reaches out to DSHS about COVID reporting

Examiner reporter

Responding to constituent concerns about how COVID-19 case reporting varies from county to county, District 13 State Rep. Ben Leman’s office reached out to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). In the absence of a county health department or health district, DSHS reports Grimes County COVID-19 cases to Grimes County Emergency Management Services Coordinator David Lilly. Lilly and Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth have stated repeatedly that they are limited by the kind of information they can release and have, at times, been unable to obtain recovery status from DSHS.

Leman’s chief of staff, Wesley Starnes, said, “In response to our request for additional data on cases, and our inquiry as to what information may be shared by DSHS to county judges and first responders, DSHS has done two things.” Starnes explained that the Coronavirus Dashboard now includes numbers of individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19, an estimate for recovered individuals statewide and hospital bed and ventilator capacity based on regional and statewide hospital reporting. The link to that dashboard is https://txdshs.maps.arcgis. com/apps/opsdashboard/ index.html#/ed483ecd- 702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83. He continued, “In addition, the intake process by DSHS for demographic

and case counts by county have changed. The change was made to get a more accurate account of cases and case data.”

Starnes went on to say that the second change is the creation and posting of a document to their website that will serve as a resource to what information can be shared with county judges and first responders related to cases or people being monitored in their jurisdiction but also stresses the importance of local health departments or jurisdictions consult with their own legal counsel.

Starnes said, “For counties newly reporting cases in areas without a local health district, DSHS said those regions were unfortunately inundated and have not been able to keep up. In order to help, DSHS-Austin has dedicated resources to help the region offices by making initial contact to give the counties a heads up.”