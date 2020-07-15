Locals share their COVID-19 experience

There is a plethora of information about COVID-19 on every platform imaginable. Whether you read about it in your favorite newspaper, watch it on your favorite newscast, hear about it from politicians or search one of the many websites that provide updates and extensive data – there are many sources to gain knowledge.

With the vast array of information and government mandates put in place to create awareness and slow the spread of COVID-19 – personal accounts from those who have battled or are currently battling the virus might be the best source of knowledge.

What was once hidden – as if it were shameful-is now coming to light as more people begin to share their COVID-19 experiences with others and publicly ask for prayer as they fight against the virus.

Larry Cantu, age 61, and Cheryl Pementel Encinas, age 45, both from Navasota have courageously battled the virus and in an even more courageous act chose to tell their story to help bring awareness.

Larry’s Story

Larry has his share of health problems being a diabetic and battling high blood pressure. He’s a firm believer in vaccinations and gets a flu and pneumonia vaccine yearly.

On Wednesday, May 27, Larry began running a lowgrade fever. The next day he developed a horrible cough. By Friday, he called the doctor who sent him to get tested for COVID-19 and his results came back positive Saturday, May 30.

“It started with a little fever then the next day I had body aches that felt like an 18-wheeler had hit me,” explained Larry. “Every bone in my body hurt.” In addition to the fever and body aches, Larry also suffered from severe diarrhea and vomiting.

Larry began to self-quarantine as soon as he began feeling ill and continued his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 with his wife Jayne. During the 14-day quarantine Larry continued to experience “violent” diarrhea and vomiting. Three times he ended up having to go to the emergency room.

At one-point, Larry felt extremely dehydrated and couldn’t seem to shake the diarrhea and vomiting – only a couple of the many symptoms he experienced. He called the doctor who advised him to go to the emergency room, where he was admitted on a Friday.

Jayne wasn’t allowed to enter the hospital with Larry and being forced to say what they thought was their last goodbye was the “scariest and saddest” feeling, said Larry. “I thought I was telling my wife goodbye for the final time, but the good Lord had different plans for us.”

Larry said there was a prayer chain started for him including friends, family and coworkers. “It was amazing,” he said. While in the hospital he was given plenty of fluids and by Monday he was released.

Following his release, his breathing became even more labored. An x-ray was performed on his chest and doctors determined he had a touch of pneumonia and began administering oxygen treatments. He dealt with pneumonia for 10-days after his quarantine expired. He remembers his cough being the worst part. “It felt like my ribs were breaking every time I coughed.” Larry also lost all sense of taste and smell saying, “Everything tasted like cardboard.”

Jayne was tested but never contracted COVID-19. “I prayed to God every day she wouldn’t catch it,” proclaimed Larry. “Thankfully our house is large enough for us to stay separated.” She did however cook his meals, which he was rarely able to hold down. She also thoroughly disinfected the house daily and the couple wore masks.

The couple had stocked up on many essentials including water, toilet paper and disinfectant wipes as a precaution before Larry contracted the virus. His daughter Genny helped by dropping off other essentials during the quarantine.

Larry was tested four times – each time with the nasal swab and is now COVID-19 free. He said the testing is painful but worth it even if it’s just to bring peace of mind.

“Everybody has their own opinion about this, but they need to take it serious,” stated Larry. “It’s real. It’s a viscous virus. I understand some people get the full-blown affect like I did and some don’t, but they are still carriers. They still go to see their grandparents or parents. Some are still traveling. This is real and everybody needs to pay attention to it.

Larry said he chose to share his story, so others realize it’s not just something in the news it’s affecting your neighbors as well.

Larry has been contacted multiple times by the Department of State Health Services to follow up on his recovery.

Cheryl Pimentel Encinas

Cheryl is currently in the process of battling COVID-19. Her initial test was a rapid test that she took as a precautionary measure after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Cheryl’s results returned negative. She said when you take the rapid test, the staff administering them informs you the tests aren’t 100% accurate.

During her 72-hour quarantine, she began developing a cough and sneezing. She thought it was just a cold or allergies. Later she began running fever. Over the weekend she stayed home but on Monday her symptoms became progressively worse.

Cheryl scheduled a video conference doctor’s appointment Tuesday and she was advised to go to Scott & White Hospital in College Station to get tested for COVID-19. Two days later her results returned positive.

Over the weekend Cheryl said she battled a severe headache. “My head was hurting so bad and the fever kept coming and going.” She feared she might have an infection.

On Sunday she went to the emergency room and chest x-rays were taken. She had “COVID” pneumonia in both of her lungs which she was told is different from regular pneumonia. “There isn’t medicine to treat the pneumonia. You have to take a steroid to help your body fight off the pneumonia on its own,” she said.

Cheryl’s oxygen levels were low, and she began oxygen treatments. She was released from the hospital Tuesday but was sent off with a two-week supply of oxygen at home.

For someone who takes a yearly flu shot and has never even had the flu, this virus has been a new experience for Cheryl. “This is the worst I have been sick in a long time. I get allergies but nothing this bad.”

Cheryl has been quarantined with her husband, her daughter and son. Each of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband has experienced fever, a cough and body aches. Her daughter who will be a junior in high school has lost her sense of taste and smell but is slowly regaining them. Her son who will be a freshman has had a cough and sneezing similar to allergies.

When information about COVID-19 began coming out, Cheryl said her family bought masks, sanitizer and they were doing good with practicing CDC guidelines. After a while she said they got a little laxed and didn’t always take it as serious as she wishes she would have. “If I could do it all over again, I would wear the mask, use the hand sanitizer and keep everything clean because you just don’t know,” explained Cheryl. “Take it serious. You

“Take it serious. You can watch the news and see everything. You don’t know until you have gone through it or are going through it how serious and scary it is. This has been a scary process for me and my family. I stress, wear a mask,” said Cheryl. “We don’t know how much longer this virus is going to last or what all it is capable of doing.”

Cheryl is still in the recovery process and says her family and friends have helped by delivering groceries and other essential items. “They wear their masks, leave the supplies at the door and once they leave, we open the door to grab them. Then we disinfect the door.”

Both Larry and Cheryl are in good spirits. Continue to keep them and everyone suffering from C OVID-19 in your prayers.