Love refused to be put on hold

The COVID-19 pandemic has put life on hold, but one local couple refused to allow it to halt their union.

William Clark and Valencia Harris planned to have a grand wedding at the Navasota River Hall April 25, however a more intimate ceremony took its place.

With social distancing requirements due to COVID-19 limiting gatherings of 10 or more people, the wedding date had to be suspended. “We had to push the wedding back, but we wanted to keep our wedding date,” said William.

William said his mother-in-law Lisa Bates, suggested the couple get married in front of Golden Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, so William’s mom, Louise Clark, could view the ceremony. “With William’s mom being there I just felt if it was me, I wouldn’t want to miss that moment,” explained Bates.

COVID-19 put a halt on visitation at nursing homes, and a ceremony in view from the nursing home window is the only way Louise could view the ceremony safely.

William said Bates began planning the ceremony and booked Grimes County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Lester Underwood to perform the ceremony.

While only being able to visit his mom through a window has been rough, William said he talks to his mom about three times a day. This window visit, and phone call, is likely one mother and son won’t soon forget. “I called my mom on the phone, so she was not only able to see the wedding, but she was able to hear the ceremony as well,” said William. “She was happy and overwhelmed that we had the wedding in front of the nursing home, so she could be a part of it.”

Attending the wedding along with Louise and Bates were Valencia’s dad and stepdad.

The couple is planning to have a ceremony in front of family and friends at the Navasota River Hall Saturday, May 30.