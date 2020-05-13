Moving prayer to the frontline

As the world battles COVID-19, prayer has moved to the front lines of the battlefield and is used to combat the vicious virus head-on.

Things looked a little different at the Grimes County Minister’s Alliance annual “National Day of Prayer” celebration, with attendees practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. However, one thing remained solid – a foundation of prayer.

Elected officials, veterans, workers from all fields and the community gathered together in prayer Thursday, May 7, outside the Grimes County Veterans of Foreign War Post 4006. The ceremony began with great music followed by a sermon from Faith Outreach Christian Center Pastor Henry Sanders.

One-by-one, ministers from every denomination, race and background joined in prayer to pray for first responders, school districts, elected officials, nurses, the military, and the community. They also prayed this pandemic would not be in vein but would turn the world back to God and would draw the community closer.

“For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18:20 – King James Version. The Minister’s Alliance stood firmly on this verse knowing there are power in numbers, and with God in control this pandemic will soon pass.