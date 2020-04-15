Navasota launches #GrillingStafford

Senior news reporter

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new weekly information video session with Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford was launched.

In conjunction with the city of Navasota, The Examiner and Willy 98.7, the weekly information session titled “Grilling Stafford” was launched Thursday, April 9.

Grilling Stafford began as a way Stafford could utilize local media sources to distribute information to the citizens of Navasota and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

In week one Stafford was asked a series of questions from Ana Cosino, publisher of The Examiner, and Kenny Graves, an on-air radio personality at Willy 98.7.

The first round of questioning was COVID-19 related and Stafford plans to utilize the platform to continue addressing COVID-19 questions. The weekly segment takes place every Thursday at 9 a.m. and the video can be viewed on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

This week Stafford is opening COVID-19 related questions up to the public. All questions must be submitted to news@navasota examiner.com by Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Once the pandemic ends, Stafford plans to continue the Grilling Stafford segment and answering other questions about the city of Navasota that are not COVID-19 related. However, the segment may not continue to take place weekly.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford: Week one

Are there any confirmed COVID-19 cases in Navasota? “At this time, we have not been notified of any cases in the city of Navasota. We do have cases in Grimes County, but we have not been notified of any positive tests in Navasota.”

Who is the Emergency Coordinator for Navasota? And how is pertinent information relayed to him/her? “Jason Katkoski our Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator serves in that role. Jason receives his information via the Texas Department of Emergency Management, but when it comes to positive cases of COVID-19 in our county, that is disseminated through the Department of State Health Services to our Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator and then he disseminates that information out to everyone else.”

Is Navasota PD enforcing Governor Abbott’s orders of not congregating? “Yes, they are. You know they are being reasonable with that. We do live in a city where we’re used to our freedoms and people are not used to shelter in place orders and sometimes people go stir crazy and they start to gather. But our police department has dispersed those folks and asked them nicely and reasonably to separate. Of course, if somebody doesn’t comply then we have to carry that a little bit further, but we’ve had pretty good luck with folks that have just agreed to go ahead and go back home or separate, so we don’t have that problem.”

Are the city parks currently open to the public? “City parks are currently open. It’s important for our citizens to be able to get out of the house and get some fresh air, exercise and let the kids play. They do need to be cautious. We are regularly sanitizing the playground equipment and at some point, we may have to stop the use of the playground equipment, but just be consciences as parents, as citizens and don’t expose yourself unnecessarily. Make sure that you maintain the social distance. If you’re in the park it’s easy to stay separated in a park so stay separated. Don’t congregate in the pavilions and those type of things. Those are off limits for folks.”

What is the best way to listen to or view city council meetings? How are the public comments being handled during this time? “So, this was a big change for us, and the Governor relaxed some rules. We are still required to have open meetings however; we’re trying to limit people in here. Our staff did a tremendous job of setting up our city council meetings on Zoom Meetings and it’s being broadcast on the City of Navasota YouTube channel as well. There is a phone number people can call into for questions that they may have during the council meeting and we have a staff member that is on top of that as they come in so that we can get those questions to the city council as quickly as possible.”

For the full segment of Grilling Stafford visit www.navasota examiner.com.