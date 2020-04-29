NEDC grant provides relief for Navasota small businesses

Monday, April 27, the Navasota City Council approved Resolution 670-20 - the expenditure of Type B sales tax revenues by the Navasota Economic Development Corporation for a business grant program to assist local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program details were approved in a Special Meeting of the NEDC via Zoom Monday at 12:15 p.m., and city council acted swiftly to approve the second reading at a Special Meeting at noon, Tuesday, April 28.

Who can apply?

The NEDC has designated $100,000 for the Navasota Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program. The purpose of the program is to provide short-term, immediate financial relief and not intended to be a sole source of financial aid.

Selected businesses may receive up to $1,000 in funding and selected sole proprietors and independent contractors such as hairstylists and barbers may receive up to $500. The businesses must have fewer than 24 employees (a small business as defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), their services or revenue must have been affected by COVID-19, and if temporarily closed, must be planning to reopen.

Priority will be given to sales tax revenue generating businesses and businesses that are temporarily closed.

Nonprofits and homebased businesses are not eligible.

Timeline

Grant awards are based on need, on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be accepted Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. through Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 5 p.m., and reviewed by a committee consisting of the Chamber Executive Director, one member of the NEDC, the City of Navasota Economic Development Specialist and an unaffiliated citizen of Navasota.

Applicants will be notified of application status within 7-8 business days of receipt.

Qualifying documentation

Applications are available online at https://navasotatx.seamlessdocs.com/f/ EDCgrant. Information required includes business ownership, the impact on business from COVID-19, personnel and reduction statistics, revenue and reduction estimates and other revenue sources being sought.

Documents requested include a copy of organization formation documents such as Certificate of Formation, Articles of Incorporation, Assumed Name Certificate/DBA, etc. If operating as a sole proprietor, provide a written statement to that effect.

Other documents include Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts sales tax statement(s), Texas Workforce Commission’s most recent quarterly filing document, a W-9 or 1099.

Questions may be directed to EDCgrants@ navasotatx.gov, or by contacting Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink at (936) 825-6475.

Use of sales tax revenue

According to the Texas Comptroller’s office, Type A sales tax revenue is primarily used for manufacturing and industrial development. Type B sales tax revenue may be used by EDC’s to promote new or expanded business development or retain primary jobs.

City legal counsel Cary Bovey explained the legal authority for use of funds was granted in Local Government Code 505.158 and the original 1994 election for the approval of the economic development sales tax.