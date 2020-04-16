Possible COVID-19 death at Wallace Pack Unit, a second case confirmed

An autopsy is being conducted to determine if an inmate at Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota died of COVID-19, while a second inmate testing positive has been isolated.

According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Leonard Clerkly, 62, from Tarrant County had difficulty breathing early Saturday morning, April 11. Clerkly was transported to CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital in Navasota where life saving measures continued. He was pronounced deceased at 5:25 a.m.

Preliminary autopsy results suggest Clerkly died from viral pneumonia due to COVID-19 with other contributing factors. The complete autopsy results have not been released.

According to TDCJ, Clerkly had served five years, seven months and 11 days of a life sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 out of Tarrant County.

According to Grimes County Emergency Coordinator David Lilly, a second inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota and has been isolated. A full press release from Lilly is expected later today.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Grimes County now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one confirmed death. Lilly stated the eighth and ninth confirmed case are both from the Wallace Pack Unit.

