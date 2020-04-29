Rattlers Read One in action

When the Navasota ISD Education Foundation approved “Rattlers Read One” they never anticipated the timing of its release would be impeccable.

In Fall 2019, NISD Education Foundation approved a campus-wide grant to purchase Humphrey Books by author Betty G. Bird to be distributed to all Navasota ISD Elementary Schools.

Humphrey is a hamster who gets to attend school and the books tell stories of his adventures. Navasota Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stu Musick read book one to the students online in 2019, and in 2020 his readings are even more valuable.

In a time when students are affected significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to return to school, missing friends and teachers; it is a welcomed relief to sit and enjoy reading the adventures of Humphrey.

The video reading series concluded Thursday, April 24, but all the video readings are posted on the Navasota ISD website, navasotaisd.org.

NISD Education Foundation has also voted to add extensions to some of the grants that were not able to be utilized this school year, such as a grant to fund the “Jungle Book” musical awarded to Rhonda Lane for her Music Class at John C. Webb Elementary. The money will be carried over to the 2020-2021 school year.

The mission of the NISD Education Foundation is to generate and distribute resources to NISD to enrich, maintain, and expand programs needed to meet the district’s stated mission “Excellence in Education.”