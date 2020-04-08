Second positive county employee prompts courthouse closure

On the heels of last week’s announcement of a Grimes County employee’s wife testing positive for COVID-19, a second employee has tested positive prompting county officials to reschedule the April 8 commissioners court meeting and to close the courthouse for 14 days.

In a telephone interview with the Examiner, County Judge Joe Fauth said, “The reason is that some employees interviewed by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), based on their possible contact with other personnel, have been asked to self-quarantine in their homes until April 14. That’s why we’ll have our next scheduled commissioners court meeting April 15.”

Fauth explained that the 14-day clock started Tuesday, March 31, and those employees that have self-quarantined and show no symptoms will then have DSHS permission to return to work.

Employee case update

Fauth advised, “We do have another employee in that office complex that did indeed test positive, so he is certainly out of the office. Those who had contact with that employee, those whose names were given to DSHS, have been called and interviewed and DSHS has made recommendations to them. If they haven’t been called, we’ll be making recommendations to them.”

Fauth added, “This employee is an out-of-county resident, so Grimes County is still at the initial three (confirmed cases) that we are aware of based on the reporting from DSHS.”

Those cases, three county residents in their 50s and 60s who contracted the virus from out of county travel, were reported mid to late March. DSHS has not provided Grimes County officials with information related to the status of their recuperation.

Fauth confirmed that the first affected employee has maintained contact with the county, and said, “The employee himself had a couple of symptoms early on but does not have any symptoms at this time.”

He continued, “Early on he had a temperature a little above normal but based on his contact with doctors and interviews, they did not feel the need to test him unless he became more symptomatic or had a higher temperature. That never happened. Therefore, he was never tested, based on the recommendations of DSHS and his physician.”

“It is what it is”

Fauth said, “I know all of this is frustrating. I get frustrated in not knowing all the nitty-gritty details but because of the HIPAA laws and what’s required for medical privacy, DSHS is limited to how much they give out even to me. I know people want to know. David Lilly (Emergency Management Services Coordinator) and I have shared everything that has been shared with us. I know for some that is not satisfying but it is what it is.”

Fauth continued, “We’re doing the best we can trying to keep the citizens safe and keeping county employees safe, so we have limited access to almost all of our county buildings. I just ask people to stay tuned to the Grimes County Emergency Management Facebook page and the county website, www.grimescountytexas.gov, to see the latest updates.

Fauth said the telephone numbers for all business offices are on the website so those who have business with the county “should be able to make contact with the offices.”