TDCJ confirms 24 new cases

By Matthew Ybarra

Senior news reporter

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has its largest spike in Grimes County since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the release of 24 new cases Wednesday, May 20, raising the total to 61.

With the additional cases at TDCJ prison facilities, Grimes County now has 89 positive COVID-19 cases, including 76 active cases. Twelve recoveries have been reported in Grimes County and one death has been attributed to the virus.

All twenty-four new cases are male offenders from TDCJ who are not currently hospitalized. Positive cases in the unincorporated portion of ZIP code 77868 are listed as 12 including seven patients who have recovered. ZIP code 77868 within the Navasota city limits has seven cases with no recoveries reported.

For the latest COVID-19 news in Grimes County vies the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official Press Release from GC Emergency Management

May 20, 2020

66th through 89th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 66th through 89th cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 76 active cases, 12 reported recoveries, and 1 death as of Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

All 24 patients are TDCJ male offenders who are not hospitalized.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.