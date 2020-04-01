Third Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Grimes County

Grimes County has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 and with increased testing available that number could rise.

This confirmed account is similar to the first two cases, with all three individuals contracting COVID-19 through travel. Information released is that the individual is a male in his 60’s who contracted the virus while travelling outside the state. He is currently self-isolating at home.

The Department of State Health Services continues to report that currently there is no community spread in Grimes County.

During a phone interview with Grimes County Emergency Coordinator David Lilly, Lilly stated he is unsure as to how the individuals in the first two cases of COVID-19 are recovering. Those case were reported Wed., March 18, and Friday, March 20. He stated he has reached out for the information but was not able to obtain any answers.

Lilly also stated having information such as presumptive cases would be beneficial to the county so that resources can be distributed to “hotspots” within the county if there are any. He also stated he would like to know about the recovery of the individuals contracting the virus so that positive news can be released.

Testing is becoming more readily available and Lilly said a spike in the number of confirmed cases in Grimes County is possible. “Without available testing, many individuals who show symptoms may contact their doctor who will have them self-quarantine and monitor the situation without a test being administered,” stated Lilly.

A new test was unveiled by Abbott that can give positive COVID-19 results in five-minutes and negative results in 13-minutes. The “Abbott ID NOW COVID-19” test received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is anticipated that 50,000 of these tests can be delivered daily to healthcare professionals. This testing is only available for emergency use when other testing is not available.

“There is no doubt that this is a public health emergency, but at each and every step, we must always carefully balance the restrictions we put in place with a person’s ability to earn a living and provide for their family,” stated Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III.

Fauth continued, “I firmly believe that Grimes County citizens have generally complied with all of the recommendations and guidelines we have shared along with the CDC and Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders. In many cases, people, businesses and churches have even gone above and beyond those guidelines. I believe that what has been done so far will continue to have an impact on reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We must constantly monitor and re-assess this situation event by event with our first priority being public health and safety, while also keeping in mind that people have families that must be fed and bills that have to be paid.”

Help “Stop the Spread” of COVID-19 by following CDC guidelines such as but not limited to washing your hands, not congregating in groups of 10 or more, social distancing of six-foot.

For a complete list of useful tips visit cdc.gov.