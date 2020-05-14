Two new COVID-19 cases released at TDCJ

Grimes County Emergency Management released two new COVID-19 positive cases in Grimes County both from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

With the addition of the two new cases, Grimes County now has 56 COVID-19 cases with the TDCJ prison system accounting for 30 of those cases. Both new patients are male inmates. Grimes County currently has 43 active cases with 12 patients listed as recovered and one reported death.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County, view the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official GC Emergency Management Press Release.

May 14, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

55th and 56th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 55th and 56th cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 43 active cases, 12 reported recoveries, and 1 death as of Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Both patients are TDCJ male offenders who are not currently hospitalized.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.