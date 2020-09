Yoakum ISD has canceled varsity and junior-varsity football games scheduled against Navasota Thursday, and Friday, Sept. 24 and 25.

Navasota Athletic Director Casey Dacus said Yoakum ISD has cases of COVID-19 within their district and wanted to cancel the game. Dacus said the game will not be rescheduled.

Navasota has a bye week Friday, Oct. 2, and will begin District 31-4A Division 2 play at Smithville Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m.