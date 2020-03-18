Abbott Holds Call With Mayors, County Judges To Discuss Local Response Strategies To COVID-19

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today led a call with Texas mayors and county judges to discuss the strategies local entities are taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. The Governor and local leaders outlined methods to achieving the standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat the virus, and discussed the need to take immediate, deliberate action to ensure Texans slow the spread.

The Governor was joined on the call by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

"State and local leaders have one collective goal: to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "To achieve this, we must continue to work together to ensure the health and safety of our communities and do all we can to practice the guidance of the CDC. Our local leaders play a vital role in our work because they have laid the groundwork for how our communities are responding. Their insight is vital as we build upon our efforts to protect public health and mitigate the challenge of COVID-19."