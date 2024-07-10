Entergy releases 11 a.m. update

Entergy Texas crews continue to restore customers from outages caused by Hurricane Beryl. Approximately 100,500 customers have been restored since the storm first made impact.

A workforce of approximately 1,600 will continue working around the clock to restore 50% of customers impacted by the end of day Wednesday. The company expects to restore 75% of customers by the end of the day Friday.

While our work continues, we encourage customers to not approach crews at a job site, as our work sites can be dangerous locations and interruptions will slow our workers’ progress. Remember to also stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Your safety and the safety of our employees and contractors is a core value.

Estimated restoration dates by location are provided below.

*While many customers will be restored sooner, these dates describe when we expect to restore the majority of customers who can safely accept service.

Area Estimated Restoration Date Beaumont Network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/11/2024 Navasota Network (includes Grimes County, Robertson County, Burleson County, Limestone County, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/11/2024 Orange Network (includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/11/2024 Port Arthur Network (includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas) No later than 7/11/2024 Winnie Network (includes Anahuac, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/11/2024 Dayton Network (includes Ames, Daisetta, Devers, Hardin, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/12/2024 Huntsville Network (includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/12/2024 Silsbee Network (includes Kountze, Lumberton, Woodville, Hardin County, Tyler County, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/12/2024 Bolivar Peninsula (includes Gilchrist, Port Bolivar and Crystal Beach) No later than 7/12/2024 Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/14/2024 Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/14/2024 New Caney Network (includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/14/2024 Woodlands Network (includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch, and surrounding areas) No later than 7/14/2024



A heat advisory has been issued for Southeast Texas until 8 p.m. on July 10. Cooling stations have been set up at the following locations within the Entergy Texas service area:

• Salvation Army Beaumont, 2350 IH-10 East, Beaumont Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

• Some Other Place, 1107 McFaddin, Beaumont, Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Crystal Beach Community Church, 1825 TX-87, Crystal Beach, July 10, 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. and July 11, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Stay informed throughout the restoration process using the following resources:

• Download our free Entergy app.

• Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778.

• Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outage page.

• Follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

• Follow your local news media for updates.

