Feeling Canceled? Don’t, YOU are in Control!

Are you feeling canceled? There is a movement to make those of us that are conservative go away and hide, make us feel less than human, label us as “White Supremacists.” The big money on the east and left coast have given this movement their full support and in fact are leading the charge. Well folks, I have never been successfully cancelled by Twitter! And they will never cancel me! Why? Because I have never signed up for Twitter. Easy! Facebook has never put me in Facebook jail! Since opening my Facebook account, many years ago, I have not visited it in at least 10 years. I do not feel deprived, nor have I missed it one bit. When I want to communicate with one or several of my friends, there are ample means available to me without those platforms.

And that is what the media giants fail to realise. We don’t really need them. And guess what, there are many more of us than there are of them. They only exist because we allow them to exist. I do not and will not allow them to exist in my world! I have started ordering from product specific websites, not Amazon. And guess what I found out, the “free shipping” that I enjoyed with Amazon, as a Prime member, is often offset by the higher price I have to pay for ordering on that site. I have even stopped buying from Kindle, and now I have a nook from the bookstore, and I am loaning my Kindle to people who are interested in the books that I have downloaded so they won’t have to spend money on the Amazon site. They are typically books about survival, after society has ended in chaos and usually have very strong conservative views. I’m surprised I could buy them on Amazon.

And as far as labeling Trump supporters as White Supremacists, the real bigots-the liberals, doing the name calling, better be careful. You call and taunt and try to punish innocent people enough, and they just might become the very thing you are falsely labeling them. So, if you want to fight back, cancel your interaction with them. They can’t live without your support, and can’t cancel something to which you don’t belong. And as I said before, there are more of us than there is of them!

Bob Roseman Iola, TX