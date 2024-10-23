Letter to the editor October 23, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: Letters to the Editor Dear Editor, Our names are Hope Bay and Marcy Pavlock, and while we are currently serving on the Board of Trustees at Anderson-Shiro CISD, we are writing this letter as taxpayers and long-time residents of this community. It saddens us the amount of misinformation that is being circulated about the proposed ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!