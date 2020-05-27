Letter to the editor

Census! Do it!

Dear Editor,

I care about Navasota. And every day I meet others who care about our community as much as I do. They often ask, “What can I do to make a difference?” This year, the answer is easy. You can make a difference by participating in the 2020 Census. That’s because the census informs how billions of dollars are allocated every year to health clinics, schools, affordable housing, and hundreds of other critical services and programs that make a difference in our lives every day. It only takes a few minutes, but the impact will be felt for years. When you receive an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau, complete the simple questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail. Remember—if you receive mail in a PO Box – you will not receive a questionnaire, so either go to 2020census. gov or you will be visited at your home by a census worker. And the census only occurs once every ten years, so don’t miss out on your chance to make a difference. Shape your future. START HERE. Visit 2020census.gov

Bert Miller

Mayor, Navasota