Letters to the editor

I want to first say thanks to the Publisher of The Examiner for allowing the readers to send in comments.

With time on my hands, I’ve been thinking a lot about our society and how it is headed. And it doesn’t look good. Of course, there is a lot of good news out there, but we don’t hear much of it.

I wonder if stead of using the word “abortion,” we should just call it what I call it and what it is, “murder.” Then it may make a difference in a doctor doing it, and a mom having it done.

This doesn’t make sense to me. If a lady is murdered and was expecting, doesn’t the murder get charged with two murders? But it’s okay to kill on your own, and the doctor’s doing it, wasn’t he supposed to “save” lives? It’s unbelievable how many women would abort a baby.

One other thing is I think the judges that are letting these criminals off on bail should be locked up themselves because they should know they may commit a crime again, and so many kill people after being let go.

God help us!

Sylvia Austin

Navasota