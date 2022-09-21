Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

Were you as shocked as I was by the FBI’s August 8 raid of the home of former President Trump?

As more information (facts) are revealed it is clear that this was a political weaponization of these government agencies (bureaucracies) against a former President of the United States. We also believe that officials at the DOJ and FBI breached the essence of their oath of office and violated the public trust that we place in them. How do we trust them going forward?

This understanding prompted the Grimes County Republican Party at their regular September meeting to pass a resolution repudiating the unreasonable decisions and unjustified actions by the DOJ and FBI.

The resolution calls for our elected members of the United States Congress to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the true motivations and justifications behind the raid.

The Party also demands for the Congress to hold all FBI and DOJ personnel accountable who intentionally abused their discretion and/ or committed prosecutorial misconduct.

The Resolution has been sent to our Grimes County Elected Officials. Susan Patrick Chairman, Grimes County Republican Party