20–year sentence to deter evading

ANDERSON — A 44–year–old man who threw marijuana out of his vehicle while attempting to elude police was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Kenneth Richards pleaded guilty to Evading in a Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence, May 14, before 506th District Judge, Gary W. Chaney, as part of a plea ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!