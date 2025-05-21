Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
20–year sentence to deter evading

May 21, 2025 - 05:48
ANDERSON — A 44–year–old man who threw marijuana out of his vehicle while attempting to elude police was sentenced to 20 years in prison.   Kenneth Richards pleaded guilty to Evading in a Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence, May 14, before 506th District Judge, Gary W. Chaney, as part of a plea ...

