Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Understanding Texas Distracted Driving Laws and Their Impact on Abilene Car Accidents
Next article
DOMINGUEZ TO DANCE FOR HISTORIC RANGERETTES

30–year prison sentence upheld

July 02, 2025 - 05:48
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — It took a Grimes County jury less than 40 minutes to convict a 38–year–old inmate for assaulting a jail deputy in 2023. His 30-year sentence was affirmed June 26, by the 14th Court of Appeals.  The appeal was handled by Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender, who has 28 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025